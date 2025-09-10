Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — Her mother says she was always happy, always smiling.

Remembering her daughter, Charmaine Turner was in tears as one of two men indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of Secoriea Turner considered whether to plead guilty in a Fulton County courtroom. Secoriea, eight years old, was killed on July 4, 2020, while riding in a car with her mom and a family friend.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says there was a gang protest at the Wendy’s on University Avenue, where Rayshard Brooks had been killed by Atlanta Police the month prior. Willis says the Bloods gang was angry over their fellow gang member’s death and had put up a partial blockade on the street. When the Jeep with the Turners tried to drive past it, the DA says 19-year-old Julian Conley opened fire and Secoriea was hit.

Now, 28-year-old Jerrion McKinney is pleading guilty to a list of charges tied to the girl’s death. A new indictment in August charges McKinney with 12 counts including eight Street Gang Terrorism charges, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and a pair of gun charges.

DA Willis says as the Jeep with a fatally wounded Secoriea sped away toward Atlanta Medical Center, an armed McKinney chased it down the street.

McKinney had waffled on pleading guilty. Prosecutors offered both men plea deals at a scheduled final plea hearing on Wednesday, September 10. Conley, the alleged murderer, was offered life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years. He rejected it, and Conley’s trial is slated to start Monday, September 15.

McKinney’s recommended sentence was 40 years with 20 to serve in prison.

His lawyer said McKinney just turned 28 on September 8.

The case has stretched on for years as two pre-trial appeals paused proceedings so they could be heard and decided by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Charmaine Turner asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale to sentence McKinney to the maximum the law allows.

“My life changed forever when she was killed,” she wept.

McKinney spoke, too.

Shackled and wearing a navy blue jail jumpsuit over a long-sleeved white tee, he told Judge Carnesale, “I just wanted to let you know I’m not a menace to society. I’m not in no gang. I feel sorry for Secoriea Turner. I didn’t shoot anyone.”

McKinney continued, “I got kids of my own. I feel where the family is coming from.”

He accepted the plea and Judge Carnesale sentenced him to 40 years with 20 to serve in prison. McKinney will get credit for the four years and 35 days he has already spent in jail