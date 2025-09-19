Mother of Secoriea Turner testifies in trial of man accused in her daughter’s death

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Emotional testimony continued Thursday in the murder trial of Julian Conley, the alleged gang member accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner during a night of gunfire in southwest Atlanta.

On the witness stand, Secoriea’s mother, Charmaine Turner, described the terrifying moments in July 2020 when someone opened fire on the family’s SUV near a street barrier on University Avenue.

“As soon as I grabbed her, she was like, ‘Ma,’” Turner testified, recalling the last word her daughter ever spoke before falling silent.

Turner told jurors she saw multiple shooters. “I seen two people, I seen two guns that were going off,” she said, describing men in black clothing and another man in a white shirt with a black face mask.

Atlanta police investigators later found bullet damage on multiple sides of the vehicle and at least two different calibers of shell casings.

Defense attorneys argued that Conley, who was wearing red that night, did not match the descriptions given by survivors. They leaned on that point again as Turner testified she saw gunfire coming from two different places.

“A gun fight was coming out, I was seeing gunfire from two different places,” she told the court.

There was no cross-examination of Turner by the defense.

Conley is facing charges in the shooting death of the 8-year-old girl. Testimony in the trial is set to continue.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story