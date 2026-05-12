Jackson named SEC Player of the Week

ATHENS, Ga.----- University of Georgia junior catcher Daniel Jackson has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced Monday.

The 6-2, 200-pound native from Sandy Springs, Ga., is having a record-setting season for the fourth-ranked Bulldogs who clinched the SEC title with a sweep of LSU this past weekend. Jackson is closing in on becoming just the fifth player including first catcher in Division 1 history to post 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in the same season. Also, he is aiming to become just the third player in SEC history to capture the league’s Triple Crown (lead in Batting Average, Home Runs and RBI) as he owns a .384 average, 25 home runs and 74 RBI plus is 24-for-25 in stolen base attempts.

In the LSU series, Jackson batted a team-best .600 (6-for-10) with two doubles, two home runs, 14 total bases, a 1.400 slugging percentage, seven RBI, one stolen base and drew six walks including one intentional. Jackson had multiple hits in each win over the Tigers and at least one extra base hit in all three contests. He made two starts at catcher, one at designated hitter and posted perfect fielding in 20 total chances.

Jackson is on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award and the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

The Bulldogs (41-11, 21-6 SEC) finish the regular season with their second top five road series this year. Georgia begins a series Thursday night at No. 5 Auburn (35-15, 16-11 SEC). Earlier this year, Georgia swept fifth-ranked Mississippi State in Starkville. First pitch on Thursday will be at 8 p.m. ET and be televised by the SEC Network and available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.