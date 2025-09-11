Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of 8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — One of two men indicted in the shooting death of 8-year-old Sequoia Turner outside a burned-out Wendy’s in 2020 has been convicted on gang and gun charges in Fulton County.

Two days after his 28th birthday, Jerion McKinney accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated assault and other charges. Prosecutors say McKinney chased the Jeep Turner was riding in after another alleged gang member opened fire on the vehicle.

McKinney was sentenced to 40 years, with 20 to serve in prison. He told the court he is not a menace to society and expressed remorse for Turner’s family. “I didn’t shoot or anything. I don’t even recall running after no vehicle. The picture that’s being painted of me, that’s not me,” McKinney said.

Turner’s mother, Charmaine Turner, said she is torn on whether the sentence feels like justice. “He wasn’t the actual shooter, but I feel like he knows more than what he’s saying. He should have gotten more time,” she said.

McKinney will receive credit for the four years he has already served in jail. Jury selection for the trial of the accused shooter is scheduled to begin Monday.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story