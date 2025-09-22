Judge denies mistrial in case of man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Julian Conley’s trial, tied to the 2020 killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, resumes Monday as his defense team questions the lead investigator.

Conley’s defense team has already clashed with prosecutors over testimony from Atlanta Police Detective Jarion Shephard, who repeatedly identified Conley while narrating security the video of the fatal shooting. The defense argued the “name-checking” was prejudicial and asked for a mistrial.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale denied the motion, instructing jurors to disregard the detective’s repeated references but allowing the trial to proceed.

“You see my suspect Julian Conley coming into frame pointing his AR-15,” Shephard testified, while describing the video evidence. Prosecutors allege Conley was among armed protesters who set up barricades near the University Avenue Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by an Atlanta police officer weeks earlier. They say Conley fired into a Jeep Cherokee carrying Turner and her mother, fatally striking the child.

Conley’s attorneys argue that the detective ignored other possible suspects and insist it is up to the jury to determine the shooter’s identity.

Jurors will continue to hear evidence in Fulton County as the trial moves ahead.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story