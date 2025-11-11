Local

Student from metro Atlanta found dead in a South Carolina college dorm room

By WSB Radio News Staff
Furman University (Furman University)
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a student from the metro Atlanta area was found dead in a dorm room on the campus of Furman University in South Carolina, officials say.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says it is working with university police and the South Carolina law enforcement division to investigate the death of 18-year-old Ella Whiteman.

Although an autopsy was conducted, additional tests are pending, officials say.

Furman University officials issued a statement saying while Whiteman’s time at the school was shortened, she had many friends and was a beloved member of the school community.

