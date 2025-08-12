Nurses in Atlanta voice concerns about federal cuts impacting staff, patient care

ATLANTA, Ga. — Nurses at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center are rallying in an effort to voice concerns about federal cuts by the Trump Administration.

Veterans administration nurses say the executive order by the Trump Administration that cancels their bargaining rights has triggered a chain reaction.

Now, there could be fewer specialized nurses in crucial fields, like the one sending registered nurses to the homes of suicidal veterans and those with severe mental illnesses.

Some nurses say federal cuts will slash staffing and mental health services for veterans by a whopping 50 percent.

Nurse Florence Uzak Bonham says privatizing veterans care won’t save money or lives.

“It will cost more and be more harm if they hurt themselves or hurt someone else on the streets,” she said.

Registered nurse Dana Horton says the administration’s hits to the veterans administration, budgets and to unions are jeopardizing their ability to care for veterans who have served the United States.

VA officials say the change will free up office space and hours being used by union representatives.

In March, protesters gathered outside the VA clinic in Marietta voicing concerns over potential job cuts.

In June, Georgia leaders discussed bringing in more nurses to the VA Medical Center in Atlanta.

In July, VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence said veterans affairs facilities in Atlanta, Augusta and Decatur are on the list to get improvements.