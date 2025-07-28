Local

VA healthcare facilities in Georgia set to receive upgrades

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to spend millions to improve conditions at its healthcare facilities across the United States, including in Georgia.

VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence says veterans affairs facilities in Atlanta, Augusta and Decatur are on the list to get improvements.

Upgrades include new h-vac systems and improved wi-fi, officials say. Lawrence says it’s part of an effort to ensure safe and effective patient care.

“Projects that were delayed will get done,” Lawrence said. “Technology enhancements, buildings we renovated, updated.”

Last month, Georgia leaders discussed bringing in more nurses to the VA Medical Center in Atlanta.

