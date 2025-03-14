Protesters rally in Cobb County against proposed VA job cuts

MARIETTA, GA — A group of protesters gathered outside the Veterans Administration (VA) clinic in Marietta today, voicing concerns over potential job cuts that could impact thousands of VA employees. The demonstration comes in response to VA Secretary Doug Collins' recent announcement that the agency aims to eliminate 80,000 positions.

Waving American flags and holding signs, about two dozen protesters called for the protection of VA jobs, arguing that the cuts could negatively affect services for veterans. “They fought for us, and it’s time for us to fight for them,” one protester said.

Marine Corps veteran Ruth Walker addressed the Trump administration directly, urging officials to prioritize veteran care. “Please, whatever you do, make sure that the veterans are taken care of,” Walker said.

Protesters expressed concern that job reductions could weaken the quality of care provided to former service members. “No one is for fraud. No one is for waste, but let’s do it in a smart and analytical way,” one participant remarked.

Vietnam veteran Mike Scott emphasized the importance of taking action. “I needed to get out and be active and do something, so that’s why I am here,” he said.

Protesters are urging leaders to rethink the job cuts to avoid harming veteran services.