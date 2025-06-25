Leaders hope to bring more doctors, nurses to Atlanta VA Medical Center

ATLANTA, Ga. — There is a showdown over staffing at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff grilled VA Secretary Doug Collins about his plans to bring additional doctors and nurses to Atlanta.

The former Georgia congressman says he would like to have them hired by the end of the fiscal year. However, he says that is out of his control.

“We would like to work toward a deadline,” Ossoff said.

Collins did not answer questions about how many doctors, nurses and dentists the VA plans to employ in Atlanta.