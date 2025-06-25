Local

Leaders hope to bring more doctors, nurses to Atlanta VA Medical Center

By WSB Radio News Staff
Doug Collins and Jon Ossoff Georgia U.S Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on staffing levels at the Atlanta VA Medical Center in an Appropriations Committee meeting at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. (PHOTOS: Handout)
ATLANTA, Ga. — There is a showdown over staffing at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff grilled VA Secretary Doug Collins about his plans to bring additional doctors and nurses to Atlanta.

The former Georgia congressman says he would like to have them hired by the end of the fiscal year. However, he says that is out of his control.

“We would like to work toward a deadline,” Ossoff said.

Collins did not answer questions about how many doctors, nurses and dentists the VA plans to employ in Atlanta.

