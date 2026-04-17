Georgia deputy arrested after being accused of domestic violence

SPALDING COUNTY, GA — A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested following a domestic violence investigation, according to authorities.

Deputy Philip Ramsammy is facing charges including second-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said it received an allegation of family violence this week and immediately began reviewing the claims. Authorities said the allegations involve a domestic incident under investigation by local law enforcement.

Officials said Ramsammy was taken into custody during the investigation.

Ramsammy was denied bond during a court hearing, officials said. He is currently being held at the Spalding County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Ramsammy’s employment status is being reviewed following the arrest.

Officials said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.