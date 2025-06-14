Local

‘No Kings’ protest underway in Atlanta, more planned across north Georgia

By Miles Montgomery
"No Kings" protest at Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA, Ga. — Thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Atlanta as part of “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump and his policies.

Nearly two dozen protests are all across metro Atlanta and north Georgia as part of the nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations.

A large crowd is assembling into Liberty Plaza at the Georgia State Capitol as part of the demonstration. Several protests are planned in DeKalb County, Douglasville, Carrollton, Cartersville, Griffin, McDonough, Marietta, and other cities in North Georgia.

The protests follow a week of immigration raids across the United States.

City leaders in Brookhaven called for calm after a peaceful protest earlier this week ended in violence along Buford Highway. Six people were arrested.

State officials have urged participants to remain peaceful and warned that swift action will be taken against anyone who engages in violence.

Earlier this month, federal agents arrested 12 people during an immigration crackdown operation at the Lux Nail Lounge on Ernest Barrett Parkway in Marietta.

ICE, FBI, ATF and DEA agents arrested hundreds of people in a targeted sweep in metro Atlanta in January.

