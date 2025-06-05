12 arrested at metro Atlanta nail salon during immigration crackdown

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nail salon recently became the site of a new immigration crackdown by federal agents.

According to homeland security investigations Atlanta officials, the immigration crackdown operation occurred at the Lux Nail Lounge on Ernest Barrett Parkway in Marietta.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing national immigration enforcement effort from the White House. The agency says 12 people who were working at the business were arrested.

Officials say the hiring of undocumented migrants, “undermines fair labor, exploits the vulnerable, and threatens public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing.