College

ACC, Big 12 commissioners tilt scale in favor of Big Ten and 24-team playoff

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
College Football Playoff Logo (Getty) EUGENE, OREGON - DECEMBER 20: A general view of the inside of the stadium with the College Football Playoff logo prior to the game between the James Madison Dukes and the Oregon Ducks during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Autzen Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

The College Football Playoff field is trending toward doubling in size in 2027 after ACC commissioner Jim Phillips voiced support for a 24-team field last week at his league’s spring meetings.

The ACC’s preference is in line with that of the Big Ten and Big 12, leaving SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as the only Power Four conference leader who favors a 16-team field.

The 12-team field will be used for a third year this season after the SEC and Big Ten — which have ultimate decision-making power over the CFP format — were unable to agree on an expanded format last year.

Read more at DawgNation.



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