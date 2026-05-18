ACC, Big 12 commissioners tilt scale in favor of Big Ten and 24-team playoff

The College Football Playoff field is trending toward doubling in size in 2027 after ACC commissioner Jim Phillips voiced support for a 24-team field last week at his league’s spring meetings.

The ACC’s preference is in line with that of the Big Ten and Big 12, leaving SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as the only Power Four conference leader who favors a 16-team field.

The 12-team field will be used for a third year this season after the SEC and Big Ten — which have ultimate decision-making power over the CFP format — were unable to agree on an expanded format last year.

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