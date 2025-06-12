Georgia leaders call for calm after violent anti-ICE protest in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Georgia leaders are calling for calm after an anti-ICE protest in Brookhaven turned violent, leading to six arrests and damage to three police cars.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock emphasized the importance of peaceful demonstrations following the clash with police.

“It is important that people’s voices be heard and that they take their voices to the streets, but it must always be done peacefully,” Warnock said. “Otherwise, you lose the credibility of your message, and no matter how righteous your cause is, that gets lost.”

Governor Brian Kemp also addressed the incident in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. He said his office is in contact with state and local law enforcement and is prepared to take “whatever appropriate action is needed.”

“Any violence against those who protect and serve will be met with quick and heavy accountability,” Kemp added.

As reports circulate that more protests could be planned for the weekend, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a warning that violent demonstrators could face domestic terrorism charges.

“We are not California or New York,” Carr said in a statement.

The protest, which began peacefully, escalated late into the night with some individuals reportedly throwing fireworks at officers and smashing patrol cars. Brookhaven police said they are still working to identify others involved in the violence.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story