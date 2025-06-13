‘No Kings’ protests planned in Georgia, nationwide ahead of Trump’s military parade

ATLANTA — Demonstrators in Georgia and across the U.S. are preparing for a wave of “No Kings” protests Saturday, timed to coincide with President Donald Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say nearly 2,000 events will be held nationwide, including a flagship march and rally in Philadelphia. In Georgia, the largest demonstration is expected to take place near the State Capitol in Atlanta beginning at 10 a.m.

The coordinated protests also follow a week of growing opposition to federal immigration raids, with advocates citing concern over policies they say target vulnerable communities.

State officials have urged participants to remain peaceful and warned that swift action will be taken against anyone who engages in violence.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story