Thousands of people protesting in Brookhaven against immigration enforcement raids

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A large protest against immigration enforcement raids and in solidarity with Los Angeles is underway in the metro Atlanta area on Tuesday evening.

According to WSB Reporter Steve Summers, protestors are gathering near several businesses on Buford Highway near Briarwood Road.

This protest is among the many that have been happening across the United States, including in major cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and Washington, D.C.

WSB Radio Reporter Steve Summers says there is thousands of people gathering at the protest. There are many people loudly protesting ICE and chanting with signs. Some tried to move over to Briarwood Road to march, however they were blocked by police.

There are many police cruisers with riot gear, shields, helmets with shields on them and batons, WSB Radio Reporter Steve Summers says.

Protestors rally in Brookhaven against immigration enforcement raids

According to Steven Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta, immigration operations are moving at a rapid pace in Georgia.

Schrank said Georgia teams have made thousands of arrests by using methods including work site enforcement operations, and partnerships with local police agencies.

“I fully expect that pace and posture will continue to increase over the coming weeks and months as we increase our resources, capacity, and efficiencies in these operations,” Schrank previously said.

Federal agents recently arrested 12 people during an immigration crackdown operation at the Lux Nail Lounge on Ernest Barrett Parkway in Marietta.

ICE, FBI, ATF and DEA agents arrested hundreds of people in a targeted sweep in metro Atlanta in January. The sweeps included communities along Buford Highway in Brookhaven, Chamblee, Tucker, and Lilburn.

Many activists have recently condemned a proposed expansion of an immigration detention facility in south Georgia.