Six arrested after protest in Brookhaven turns violent

BROOKHAVEN, GA — A peaceful protest in Brookhaven took a violent turn late into the night, leading to six arrests and damage to police vehicles, according to local authorities.

Brookhaven Police say most demonstrators gathered to express their views respectfully and cooperatively. One protester said their presence was about more than just speaking out: “They don’t know that the people they’re taking out of these homes, and people they are ripping away from their family, not only support their family but they support this country.”

Police had been in communication with protest organizers, who agreed to begin dispersing the crowd by 9:30 p.m. However, a smaller group of individuals refused to leave and became aggressive, police said.

“It quickly turned from a good demonstration where people were exercising those rights to individuals that were there with ill intent,” said Lt. Jake Kissel of Brookhaven Police.

Officers reported that some of the agitators threw mortar-style fireworks and rocks at police and smashed three police cars. No officers were seriously injured.

Lt. Kissel added, “It begins to diminish the value when you start having property damage, attempts against law enforcement, to hurt them, rocks being thrown, the mortar style fireworks, I think that’s the most unfortunate part.”

Police are still working to identify those involved in the violence and have not yet determined whether the arrested individuals are local residents or from out of town.

Brookhaven officials say incidents like this are rare in the city, but they remain alert to any future protest activity.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story