Metro Atlanta police team up to crackdown on planned ‘teen takeovers’ this weekend

ATLANTA — Police agencies across the metro Atlanta area are teaming up to try to prevent planned "teen takeover" events this weekend.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Jason Smith said parents could face charges if teens violate curfew.

“We are all standing together. All public safety agencies in the metro area, we’re together on this. These takeovers need to stop,” Smith said.

Authorities are also warning communities across the region after chaotic takeovers over the past month along the Atlanta Beltline and at The Battery in Cobb County, which blocked traffic and led to more than a dozen arrests.

Earlier this month, Henry County police said they were monitoring activity at the Henry Town Center after social media posts hinted at a possible takeover at a nearby trampoline park.

Cobb County police say 17 people were charged in connection with a takeover at The Battery last month, which prompted Cumberland Mall to enforce a strict curfew.

Last week, police in East Point reminded the community to be aware of curfew hours. In East Point, children 15 and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m., while those ages 16 and 17 must be off the streets by 11 p.m.