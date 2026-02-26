Metro Atlanta mall enacts weekend curfew following ‘takeover’ incident

COBB COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta mall has announced a curfew ahead of the weekend following an incident at The Battery Atlanta last weekend.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, multiple people were arrested and charged in what officers described as a "takeover" at The Battery.

Authorities said online posts also suggested similar gatherings were being planned near Cumberland Mall and Six Flags Over Georgia.

Cumberland Mall officials said “on Saturday, February 28, visitors 17 years of age and younger are required to be accompanied at all times by a parents (or supervising adult) age 21 or older after 3:00 PM.”

Cumberland Mall outlined the following Code of Conduct for visitors:

While visiting this mall, the following general activities will not be accepted:

Violations of the law

Any activity that threatens the safety of our guests, tenants and/or employees

Any activity that threatens the well-being of the property

Any activity that disrupts our pleasant, family-oriented shopping environment

Any activity inconsistent with the general purpose of the property, which is shopping, dining, visiting theaters or offices for business purposes

Any activity that would disrupt the legitimate business of the property and its tenants

Examples of specific activities that are prohibited include but are not limited to: