Georgia baseball wins first SEC tournament game since 2021, advances to semifinals

The pressure may be off No. 1 seed Georgia in the SEC Tournament, but the Bulldogs aren’t slowing down.

With a 5-3 win vs. No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the quarterfinals Thursday, they advance to the semifinals and will play the winner of No. 5 seed Florida-No. 4 seed Alabama Saturday in Hoover.

“I tell people, I’ve obviously been a part of a lot of teams, this one loves to practice and compete… It’s really hard to tell these guys to come off the gas pedal, which is good,” Georgia coach Wes Johnson told SEC Network after the win. “We don’t want them to. We want to keep playing.”

Georgia, which has never won the SEC tournament, won the SEC regular season title this season for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs don’t have much to prove this weekend – based on their resume entering the tournament, they seem likely to finish as a Top 8 national seed and host a regional for the third year in a row.

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