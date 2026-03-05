Police warn of possible ‘teen takeover’ at metro Atlanta shopping center

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County police say they are on alert following social media posts promoting a possible “teen takeover” in the area this weekend.

Officers say they are monitoring activity around the Henry Town Center shopping complex on Jonesboro Road after posts circulated online about a possible takeover at a nearby trampoline park.

Police say they will have a highly visible presence in the area and are working with businesses at the shopping center to monitor activity.

Officials say the increased police presence could lead to traffic or access restrictions around the area this weekend.

Henry County police say this type of behavior will not be tolerated and warn that participants could face prosecution.

Police also say parents or guardians of unsupervised teens could be held financially and legally responsible for any damage.

The warning comes after chaotic “teen takeover” events over the past two weekends along the Atlanta Beltline and at The Battery in Cobb County. Authorities say those incidents blocked traffic and resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.