Metro Atlanta city reminds parents about teen curfew following weekends of ‘teen takeovers’

EAST POINT, GA — Police in East Point are reminding parents and guardians to keep track of their children following teen takeovers reported around the metro area.

The East Point Police Department is urging adults to be aware of curfew hours that apply to juveniles in the city, including specific rules at Camp Creek Marketplace.

Authorities say all juveniles must leave the Camp Creek Marketplace shopping district by 7 p.m. Police also say patrols will be increased in the area to help keep teens safe.

Citywide curfew rules are also in place. Police say children 15 and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m., while those ages 16 and 17 must be off the streets by 11 p.m.

Officials say the reminder is aimed at encouraging parents and guardians to know where their children are and help enforce the curfew rules. Police say the increased patrols are intended to protect the city’s youth and keep them out of unsafe situations.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.