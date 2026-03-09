Metro Atlanta communities on alert over rumored ‘teen takeovers’

ATLANTA — Officials in south metro Atlanta say they are taking proactive steps after rumors of teen takeovers circulated on social media.

The City of South Fulton Police Department says it is aware of a flyer circulating online calling for a “park take over” set for Monday, March 9, at Welcome All Park.

Authorities say law enforcement will be in the area as a precaution.

Police say officers will be ready to “address any disruptive or unlawful activity.”

Officers are also monitoring social media and sharing information with other agencies.

Meanwhile, in Henry County, an emergency order extending the county’s curfew expired Monday morning.

The curfew extension followed reports of a rumored takeover along Jonesboro Road.

Officials say similar events have caused traffic lock-downs and led to damage of public and private property in other metro areas, including Cobb County.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.