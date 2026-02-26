17 charged after so-called “take-over” at The Battery in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A total of 17 people are facing charges after what Cobb County police describe as a “take-over” at The Battery.

According to Cobb County police, eight adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the incident.

The eight adults were booked into the adult detention facility on charges of inciting a riot, loitering and prowling, and misdemeanor obstruction.

The two juveniles were taken to the youth detention center and are facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of THC.

Police say seven other teens are also facing both misdemeanor and felony charges, including hit-and-run, felony theft, and misdemeanor obstruction. Those teens were later released into the custody of their parents.

In total, Cobb County police say 17 people have been charged in connection with the take-over.

Police warn that more events are being planned online at locations including Cumberland Mall and Six Flags.

Other law enforcement agencies also made additional arrests that evening.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.