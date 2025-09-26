Jury deliberates in trial of man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

ATLANTA — Fulton County jury deliberations are underway in the murder trial of Julian Conley, the man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

Turner was shot and killed near the burned-down Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in the summer of 2020.

In closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors said Conley’s guilt can be seen on video, while the defense argued investigators relied on “lies and half-truths” and ignored other suspects.

Earlier in the week, emotional testimony moved Turner’s mother, Charmaine Turner, and Conley to tears as the Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Sullivan described the child’s fatal gunshot wounds.

The defense argued the bullet’s trajectory shows Conley, who was seen on the driver’s side of the Jeep, could not have fired the fatal shot.

Defense attorneys also challenged Atlanta police testimony that repeatedly identified Conley in surveillance video, calling it prejudicial, though a judge denied their request for a mistrial.