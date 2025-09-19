Immigration appeals court orders deportation of metro Atlanta journalist Mario Guevara

ATLANTA — A Salvadoran journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in metro Atlanta in June has been ordered deported.

An immigration appeals court ruled Friday that Mario Guevara must return to El Salvador.

Guevara, who has lived in metro Atlanta for years, was arrested in June while live-streaming a “No Kings” protest in DeKalb County.

All charges against him in DeKalb County and Gwinnett County were dropped against him following a review.

Guevara was taken into ICE custody days later and has remained there for three months. At a July bond hearing, government prosecutors acknowledged he was not breaking any laws at the time of his arrest.

Guevara’s attorney argued he posed no risk to the community and should be released while his immigration case played out.

Now, the court’s ruling clears the way for his deportation to El Salvador.