Journalist arrested during DeKalb County protest asks judge to order his release

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A Hispanic journalist who was arrested after a June protest in DeKalb County wants a judge to order his release.

Mario Guevara, a well-known Metro Atlanta reporter who covers immigration enforcement and immigrant communities, was arrested while livestreaming a “No Kings” protest in Chamblee in June.

Guevara was taken into ICE custody days after he was arrested, however, local prosecutors dropped the charges against him following a review.

At a bond hearing in July, government prosecutors acknowledged Guevara was not breaking any laws at the time of his arrest.

An attorney previously argued that Guevara posed no risk to the community and should be allowed to remain free while his immigration proceedings continue.

The judge agreed, setting bond at $7,500. However, he remains in ICE custody after ICE lawyers appealed the decision.

“With every day that passes, we’re losing time that we’ll never get back. The pain we feel is indescribable,” Mario Guevarra’s daughter, Katherine said in July. “Since he’s been detained, our family has felt an emptiness that we cannot begin to fill. My mom is exhausted. My brothers and I feel like we’re stuck in a nightmare.”