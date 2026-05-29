Kirby Smart says skyrocketing football spending ‘could ruin all the other sports’

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Kirby Smart is a sportsman at heart, that much was evident from what he voiced at the SEC Spring Meetings.

“My biggest concern for our sport is we’re going to ruin all the other sports,” Smart said Tuesday at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko noted earlier in the day that NIL spending, with some teams investing upwards of $40 million in building their football rosters, is on track to eclipse schools’ TV revenue distribution and “bankrupt” programs.

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