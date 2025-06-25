Local

Charges dismissed against Hispanic journalist arrested during DeKalb County protest

By Miles Montgomery
Protests continue in metro area over ICE detainment of Hispanic journalist Mario Guevara
By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Charges have been dismissed against a Hispanic journalist who was arrested during a protest in metro Atlanta on June 14.

Mario Guevara is a well-known metro Atlanta reporter who covers immigration enforcement and immigrant communities.

Guevara was livestreaming the Chamblee Tucker Road demonstration in Spanish and wearing a helmet and a press vest when tensions escalated between protesters and police. In the video, Guevara can be heard identifying himself as a journalist before being taken to the ground and detained by officers.

Guevara was later charged with obstruction of law enforcement, walking improperly in a roadway, and unlawful assembly. A judge granted him bond, however, before he was be released, ICE placed a 48-hour hold, according to his attorney, Giovanni Diaz.

“After carefully reviewing the evidence, including video evidence surrounding his arrest, I have determined that while there was probable cause to support the initial arrest, the evidence is insufficient to sustain a prosecution beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Solicitor Coleman Stribling.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson recently announced that she is conducting a “full and transparent review of all law enforcement actions taken.”

Guevara’s lawyer Giovanni Diaz says Guevara is not a legal permanent resident, but he does have authorization to live and work in the U.S.

