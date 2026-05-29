Legendary Georgia golf coach Chris Haack gets one more chance at another NCAA ring

The Georgia golf team will enter this week’s NCAA men’s championship as a long shot to win their third national title.

But at least the Bulldogs will have a chance to send outgoing coach Chris Haack out in style — even if it was dicey for a while.

Georgia hosted the NCAA Regional qualifier last week at the UGA Golf Course in Athens but wasn’t ensured of snagging the fifth and final spot for the NCAA finals until a Coastal Carolina player missed a birdie putt on the final hole.

Read more at DawgNation.