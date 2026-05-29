College

Legendary Georgia golf coach Chris Haack gets one more chance at another NCAA ring

By Stan Awtrey, DawgNation
Chris Haack (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Chris Haack during the Athens regional of the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at the UGA Golf Course in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Stan Awtrey, DawgNation

The Georgia golf team will enter this week’s NCAA men’s championship as a long shot to win their third national title.

But at least the Bulldogs will have a chance to send outgoing coach Chris Haack out in style — even if it was dicey for a while.

Georgia hosted the NCAA Regional qualifier last week at the UGA Golf Course in Athens but wasn’t ensured of snagging the fifth and final spot for the NCAA finals until a Coastal Carolina player missed a birdie putt on the final hole.

Read more at DawgNation.



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