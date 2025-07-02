Judge grants bond to journalist detained by ICE after Chamblee protest

An immigration judge has granted bond to Mario Guevara, a Hispanic journalist detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following his arrest in DeKalb County last month.

Guevara, a Salvadoran journalist who has lived in the U.S. for over two decades, was taken into ICE custody one day after being arrested while livestreaming a protest in Chamblee. At a bond hearing, government prosecutors acknowledged Guevara was not breaking any laws at the time of his arrest.

His attorney argued that Guevara poses no risk to the community and should be allowed to remain free while his immigration proceedings continue. The judge agreed, setting bond at $7,500.