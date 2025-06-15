At least 8 arrested in metro Atlanta “No Kings” protest after clash with police

ATLANTA — A “No Kings” protest in DeKalb County ended in chaos over the weekend as officers used tear gas and made multiple arrests after protesters moved from the sidewalk into the street.

DeKalb County police say the protest, which was part of a broader movement opposing President Donald Trump’s policies, escalated when demonstrators marched onto Chamblee-Tucker Road and appeared to head toward an interstate ramp. Officers ordered them to return to the sidewalk, but say several protesters refused to comply.

Police responded by deploying tear gas into the crowd and arresting at least eight individuals.

In a statement following the clash, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson acknowledged the right to protest but emphasized the importance of public safety.

“The right to protest is fundamental and respected in DeKalb County,” she said. “But when a protest shifts from peaceful and law-abiding to one that threatens public safety and disregards lawful orders, I trust our officers to respond appropriately.”

She added that DeKalb County remains committed to ensuring demonstrations can occur safely and lawfully.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those arrested. The incident remains under review.