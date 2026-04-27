Georgia Environmental Protection Division declares drought response level 1

ATLANTA — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has declared a drought response level one state-wide for public water systems using surface water and/or groundwater.

Data shows 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, with extreme drought covering 71% of Georgia, including metro Atlanta. Exceptional drought conditions impact 27% of the state, mainly in South Georgia, according to officials.

“As a result of the Level 1 Drought Response, public water systems must implement a public information campaign including, at a minimum, notice regarding drought conditions and drought-specific announcements in one or more of the following ways: newspaper or online ads, bill inserts, social media, and notices in public libraries,” according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. “This public information campaign is designed to help citizens better understand drought, its impact on water supplies, and the need for water conservation. Outdoor water use between the hours of 4 PM and 10 A.M. is still allowable and unaffected by a Drought Response Level 1. Public water systems may not impose restrictions on outdoor watering that are different from state requirements unless they obtain a variance from EPD.”

About 9.6 million Georgians are currently living in drought-affected areas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor officials.

The Department of Agriculture has added an additional 20 counties to the list designated as natural disaster areas, bringing the total to 146 Georgia counties. Among the impacted counties include including Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, and Walton.

In addition, Fayette County has placed new water restrictions in place as drought conditions continue. Fayette County officials are asking customers to conserve water and voluntarily limit outdoor irrigation to two days per week.

Fayette County residents are being asked to follow an odd-even watering schedule, with even-numbered addresses watering on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays.

Officials said Georgia has experienced a rainfall deficit of 6 to 12 inches.