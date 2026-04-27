Diamond Dawgs win another SEC road series

OXFORD, MISS. – Fifth-ranked Georgia won its sixth SEC series including fourth on the road Sunday when it defeated No. 17 Ole Miss 5-1 in front of 8,956 fans at Swayze Field.

Fast Facts

Graduate right-hander Caden Aoki (6-0) stepped up to make a start as junior Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.51 ERA) was scratched. Aoki, who pitched 1.2 innings of relief in game one Saturday, provided six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts for the win. He retired 15 of the final 16 batters he faced including striking out the side in his final inning.

Junior Ryan Wynn’s two-out RBI-single tied the game in the second, scoring Henry Allen who reached on a two-out double.

Junior catcher Daniel Jackson blasted his SEC-leading 21 st home run to start the third inning and put the Bulldogs in front 2-1. He is a candidate for the rare SEC Triple Crown as he entered Sunday leading the league in batting, home runs and RBI.

home run to start the third inning and put the Bulldogs in front 2-1. He is a candidate for the rare SEC Triple Crown as he entered Sunday leading the league in batting, home runs and RBI. Senior Ryan Black led off the seventh with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rylan Lujo to make it 3-1 and the Bulldogs added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth for the final.

In the bottom of the seventh, Georgia went to the bullpen. Sophomore left-hander Kenny Ishikawa got one strikeout and a walk before Zach Brown got the call, and he maintained the advantage. Brown, Paul Farley Grant Edwards and Justin Byrd combined to take care of the eighth as Byrd struck out Owen Pain with the bases loaded. Byrd collected his fifth save with perfect ninth as he pitched in all three games of the series.

Georgia now has won its sixth SEC series including fourth on the road against top 25 foes (Texas A&M, Miss. State, Arkansas and Ole Miss). The Bulldogs won their first series in Oxford since 2011.

In seven of Georgia’s 15 SEC wins this year, the Bulldogs have held their opponent to a pair of runs or less.

Key Quote

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson

On Caden Aoki’s performance in Sunday’s game…

“Caden is a warrior, he found out he was starting today around 11 am. He was a little shaky early, but we asked him to man up, take one for the team, and he sure did. He kept putting up zeros after the one in the first. He was executing pitches and not giving in so impressed with what he did against a tough Ole Miss lineup. Then, we turned it over to the bullpen with a lot of matchups and we had a plan if we could get it to the sixth. Also, I want to give our offense credit. Daniel Jackson got one out of here on a day the ball wasn’t flying, Our hitters did a nice job to put some runs on the board against a really good starter. “

Justin Byrd, RHP, Jr.

On Caden Aoki’s start

“He goes out there, he was unbelievable today. He has a lot of experience. He knows how to get guys out. He is so composed, and we all look up to him on the pitching staff.”

Up Next

After being on the road for the past two SEC weekends and three of the last four, Georgia (34-11, 15-6 SEC) opens a seven-game homestand Tuesday against Troy followed by league series with Missouri and LSU. First pitch at Foley Field on Tuesday is set for 3 pm ET. The game will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network.