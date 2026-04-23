Drought Monitor Update: 98 percent of Georgia experiencing Severe Drought

During an average Spring season, the Metro Atlanta area experiences nearly a foot of rainfall, with the majority falling in the month of March.

Average Monthly Precipitation in Atlanta

This Spring, the rain has all but dried up since St. Patrick’s Day! The average March rainfall is 4.68 inches, but the majority of this month’s precipitation fell during the first half of the month.

March Rainfall Data

The precipitation trend has been even worse for April.

During the entire month, roughly a tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in Metro Atlanta, and this occurred as the region experienced its first 90 degree day of the year.

April 2026 Calendar

As a result, the drought continues to compound across the Metro Atlanta area, with even worse conditions in South Georgia.

As of April 21, 2026, as much as 98 percent of the State of Georgia is experiencing Severe Drought conditions.

Extreme Drought conditions have engulfed 71 percent of the state -- including Metro Atlanta.

Exceptional Drought conditions impact 27 percent of the state, mainly in South Georgia.

US Drought Monitor

What Are the Local Impacts of the Drought?

During Severe (D2) Drought conditions, local impacts include:

Crop stress, low hay yield; planting delayed due to hard soil, dustier conditions than usual

Small streams dry up; river water very low

Tree mortality/tree death begins

During Extreme (D3) Drought conditions, local impacts include:

Agriculture suffering economic loss

Landscaping business negatively affected

Majority of hay/grazing is lost

Outdoor burn bans implemented

Rivers and livestock ponds dry up

Mandatory water conservation is implemented

During Exceptional (D4) Drought conditions, local impacts include:

Agriculture economy is severely impacted

Fire risk is high; fire activity increases

Hydroelectric power generation is significantly reduced

Tree mortality is high; army worm outbreaks occur

Drought Impacts

How Much Rain Is Needed to End the Drought?

According to NOAA and Drought.gov, the south and western Metro Atlanta area will need 16 inches of rainfall in the next four weeks to end the drought.

How Much to End the Drought

The situation is South Georgia is more dire: The region will need as much as 18 inches of rainfall over the next month to end the drought.

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