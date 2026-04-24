Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchcomb to lead UGA football radio coverage

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association and its partner, Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing, announced Friday that Jeff Dantzler -- one of the most recognizable voices for Georgia Athletics over the last three decades -- and Jon Stinchcomb -- a former Bulldog All-American, Southeastern Conference and Super Bowl Champion -- will take over football broadcast duties for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, beginning with the 2026 season.

Dantzler, who will also maintain his play-by-play responsibilities for Georgia baseball and Lady Bulldog basketball, replaces Scott Howard, who will continue his role as the men’s basketball play-by-play announcer, along with other special projects.

Howard has served as the play-by-play voice for Georgia football over the past 18 years and been a part of the broadcast crew for over 30 seasons. Howard has called several big moments in Bulldog history, including back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Stinchcomb replaces Josh Brock in the analyst spot. Former Georgia All-SEC quarterback D.J. Shockley will remain as the Bulldogs’ sideline reporter.

“Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchcomb and D.J. Shockley share a tremendous passion for the University of Georgia,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “We look forward to many more iconic calls as they bring to life exceptional moments in Georgia Bulldogs history. We also thank Scott Howard for his nearly four decades of work for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, and we are thrilled he is staying on as our men’s basketball announcer.”

A native of Statesboro, Georgia, Dantzler grew up listening to the legendary Larry Munson. The man he idolized later became a mentor and friend, guiding him through his start in the business.

Three decades later, Dantzler has endeared himself to Georgia fans, not only as a play-by-play announcer, but as a host for numerous events, including the Circle of Honor, the weekly Bulldog Brunch Show, football’s pre and postgame shows and several alumni events across the state.

“Georgia Athletics is great because of the leadership and the common purpose we share from the top down,” Dantzler said. “I want to thank President Morehead, Josh Brooks, Kirby Smart, Georgia Athletics and Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing for this tremendous honor. As a young kid growing up in Statesboro, loving the University of Georgia, this is a dream come true. It is a wonderful honor and the opportunity of a lifetime. Like so many of the Bulldog faithful, I live and breathe by what happens on fall Saturdays. I am committed to providing our fans the very best picture and analysis as our beloved Bulldogs continue to compete for SEC and national championships. I am extremely grateful and humbled to step behind the mic and share these moments with each of you. Go Dawgs!”

Dantzler has called Georgia baseball games since 1995, with David Johnston by his side the past 27 years. The duo has been a part of four College World Series appearances, including a national runner-up finish in 2008. He has also been behind the mic for Lady Bulldog basketball over the last 32 seasons, with three trips to the Final Four and four Southeastern Conference Championships.

Stinchcomb was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, a Walter Camp All-American and Academic All-American during his time on the Bulldog offensive line from 1998-2002. He helped pave the way for an offense that led the SEC in scoring with 32.6 ppg in 2002 as the squad captured the SEC championship. He was inducted into UGA’s Circle of Honor in 2012.

The Lilburn, Ga., native was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 37th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He was named the NFL’s Man of the Year in 2008 and helped lead the Saints to a Super Bowl championship in 2009.

Shockley has been a part of the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network since 2021 and is a sports reporter for WAGA-TV FOX 5 in Atlanta. The former Bulldog quarterback led Georgia to the 2005 SEC Championship, earning MVP honors in the title game. Shockley was a first-team All-SEC selection and won the FCA Bobby Bowden Player of the Year Award after leading the Bulldogs to a 10-3 record in his senior season.

Details regarding the full Georgia Bulldog Radio Network production schedule will be announced at a later date.