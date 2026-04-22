Several metro Atlanta counties among 120 in Georgia declared drought disaster areas

ATLANTA — More than 120 counties across Georgia, including several in metro Atlanta, have been declared natural disaster areas due to ongoing drought conditions.

The designation includes Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, and Walton counties as primary disaster areas, according to officials.

Farm operators in those counties are now eligible to be considered for federal emergency loan assistance, officials say.

Officials said farmers in surrounding counties are also eligible for assistance. That includes Cherokee, Coweta, DeKalb, Fulton, Rockdale, Newton, and Spalding counties.

University of Georgia Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox recently said the region is still dealing with significant dryness.

The designation comes as drought conditions continue to impact agriculture across the state.

Officials said the declaration is intended to provide financial relief to farmers affected by dry conditions.

There are 9.6 million Georgians in areas of drought, according to the Drought Monitor.