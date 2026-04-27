Man sentenced to prison in connection to Buckhead shootout, mail carrier robbery in 2024

ATLANTA — A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for a shootout in Buckhead and the robbery of a mail carrier nearly two years ago.

Officials said Maximo Fitzhugh pleaded guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors said Fitzhugh robbed a mail carrier outside the Eclipse condominium building on Pharr Road in August of 2024.

According to a letter sent to residents of The Eclipse condominium building at the time, the postal worker was in the loading dock area when a masked man armed with a gun approached. The letter to residents also says camera footage showed a man dressed in yellow take the mail carrier’s keys at gunpoint.

Investigators said Fitzhugh was also involved in a shootout with a witness who tried to intervene during the robbery.

Prosecutors said Fitzhugh had also threatened to carry out a shooting at a women’s clinic months before the incident.

Officials said those threats were part of the charges considered in the case.