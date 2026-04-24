Monroe Freeling becomes first Georgia player taken in 2026 NFL Draft

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has found his new home, as the Georgia offensive tackle was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 pick in the first round.

Freeling becomes the 21st first-round pick under Kirby Smart, who took over the program in 2016. He is also the sixth offensive tackle to go in the first round under Smart. No school has had more first-round offensive tackles in that span.

Carolina took Georgia running back Trevor Etienne in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Freeling is from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

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