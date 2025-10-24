Georgia drivers warned to watch for deer as mating season increases crash risk

ATLANTA — Wildlife officials are warning Georgia drivers to stay alert behind the wheel this fall, as deer mating season brings a surge in animal activity and an increased risk of collisions.

Kevin Rose, assistant state deer biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, says deer are far more active this time of year, especially around dawn and dusk. “As it cools down as we move into fall, the deer are going to be moving around during daylight hours a fair bit more,” Rose explained.

He cautions drivers not to swerve if a deer crosses the road, since that can lead to a more serious crash with another vehicle or cause the driver to run off the road. Instead, he recommends braking and using the horn.

“What can work is if you’re approaching a deer and it’s night and you see them in the headlights, just honk your horn,” Rose said. “That honking may alert the deer to where the danger is coming from.”

Rose also notes that “deer whistles”, small devices marketed to scare off animals don’t work. He reminds motorists that deer often travel in groups, meaning one deer crossing doesn’t necessarily mean the danger has passed.

Drivers are urged to stay vigilant, especially near wooded areas. “Make sure that we’re constantly scanning the sides of the roads looking for them,” Rose said. “As you approach an area where the tree line is closest to the road, be mindful that you will not see a deer coming out of the trees as early as you would in an open area.”

Research from the University of Georgia estimates that deer are involved in about 50,000 crashes across the state each year accounting for roughly 14 percent of all accidents.

Officials say risk will rise even more next week with the end of daylight saving time, when commutes shift into the early morning and evening hours when deer are most active.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story