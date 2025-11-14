Former metro Atlanta police officer indicted in hit-and-run crash released on bond

MILTON, GA — A former metro Atlanta police officer was released from jail on a $15,000 bond months after he was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-75.

Officials say 48-year-old Christopher Bradshaw was charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and hit-and-run in connection to the death of Terrell Lowdermilk, a tractor-trailer driver from Chattanooga on Interstate 75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway in August.

According to police, Lowdermilk had stepped out of his truck after being involved in a separate crash when Bradshaw, who was off duty at the time, hit him and left the scene.

Last month, Bradshaw was indicted by a Cobb County grand jury.

Bradshaw surrendered three days after the accident and was fired by the Milton Police Department shortly after he was arrested.