Atlanta school bus hit by stray bullet, 2 children, and man aboard injured

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a stray bullet struck a window of an Atlanta Public Schools bus in southwest Atlanta, injuring two children.

The students, who are the bus driver’s own children and the only passengers on board, sustained minor cuts from the broken glass, according to police.

Atlanta Public Schools and local police are working to determine how the bullet struck the bus and to ensure student safety.

A 20-year-old man was also shot. The identity of the man and current extent of his injuries are unknown.

This is an active investigation.