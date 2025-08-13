Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run on I-75 in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — Marietta police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that shut down all lanes of I-75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident began with a collision between two tractor-trailers. Both drivers exited their vehicles, and one was struck and killed by a passing motorist who did not stop.

“First and foremost, our prayers go out to the family of the individual that was struck and killed,” said Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy.

He urged drivers involved in accidents to remain in their vehicles whenever possible. “We would remind all motorists that are involved in an accident, the safest thing for you to do is leave your flashers on, pull to the side of the road as best as you can and stay inside your vehicle.”

Investigators are reviewing Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in an effort to identify the vehicle and driver responsible.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.