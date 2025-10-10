Former metro Atlanta police lieutenant indicted in connection to deadly I-75 hit-and-run

COBB COUNTY, GA — A former metro Atlanta police lieutenant has been indicted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Marietta.

A Cobb County grand jury returned an indictment against 48-year-old Christopher Bradshaw, a former lieutenant with the Milton Police Department. Investigators say Bradshaw struck and killed Terrell Lowdermilk, a tractor-trailer driver from Chattanooga, on Interstate 75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway back in August.

According to police, Lowdermilk had stepped out of his truck after being involved in a separate crash when Bradshaw, who was off duty at the time, hit him and left the scene.

Bradshaw later turned himself in and was fired from the Milton Police Department.

He now faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI, and felony hit-and-run.

Bradshaw remains in the Cobb County Jail.