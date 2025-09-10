Former Milton police lieutenant charged in deadly hit-and-run denied bond

MILTON, GA — A former Milton Police lieutenant charged in a deadly hit-and-run on Interstate 75 in Marietta last month has been denied bond.

The family of the victim identified as Terrell Lowdermilk urged the judge to keep 48-year old Christopher Bradshaw in jail, arguing that if he left the scene of the crash, he could also be a flight risk.

Bradshaw, of Canton, faces charges of homicide by vehicle and felony hit-and-run. He was initially suspended from the Milton Police Department and was later fired.

Investigators say Bradshaw struck and killed Lowdermilk, a tractor-trailer driver from Chattanooga, who had exited his vehicle after being involved in a separate crash near South Marietta Parkway.

Bradshaw was off duty at the time. Police said he left the scene but later turned himself in. He had been with the Milton Police Department for 14 years.