Pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run in Cobb County located in Cherokee County

COBB COUNTY, GA — The truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run this week on Interstate 75 (I-75) north bound at South Marietta Parkway was located by the Cobb County Police Department.

The black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was found in Cherokee County, according to Cobb County Police’s Chuck McPhilamy.

McPhilamy says the truck was able to be located thanks to multiple tips from the public and the concentrated efforts of the Cobb County Police Department Real Time Crime Center (RTCC).

The truck was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed tractor-trailer driver Terrell Lowdermilk early Wednesday after he got out of his big rig following an accident with another tractor-trailer.

He was 36 years old.

Police say the driver of the Silverado pickup truck hit him and never stopped.

The other tractor-trailer driver involved in the incident was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect’s vehicle has been impounded. Charges are expected once the driver’s identity is confirmed.