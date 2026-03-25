TSA workers quitting as shutdown strains airport security

ATLANTA — Travelers are expressing frustration as the partial government shutdown continues to impact airports, leading to long lines and uncertainty.

“They want me to go back and stand in line, and then hopefully get a flight out; but they’re not going to guarantee me anything. What am I supposed to do, sleep on the floor? This is insane,” one traveler said.

Republicans are warning the shutdown is affecting national security. Texas Congressman Michael McCaul placed blame on Democrats.

“DHS was created in the aftermath of September 11. Shutting it down is national security malpractice,” McCaul said.

Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told lawmakers that by Friday, there will be $1 billion in missed paychecks.

“Some are sleeping in their cars, selling their blood and plasma, and taking on second jobs to make ends meet; all while being expected to perform at the highest level when in uniform to protect the traveling public,” McNeill said.

McNeill also warned that smaller airports may be closed, calling the situation “fluid, challenging and unpredictable.”

The House Homeland Security Committee is holding a hearing on the impact of the DHS shutdown.

Officials say more than 480 transportation security officers have quit amid the ongoing shutdown.