Babysitter charged with murder in shooting death of 3-year-old Atlanta boy

ATLANTA — A babysitter accused in the Easter shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Atlanta is now behind bars, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say 71-year-old Barbara Edwards has been arrested and charged with murder, along with child cruelty and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Washington Street. The victim has been identified as Armani Lyons.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman, remains at large, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released details about what led to the shooting.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

This is an active investigation.