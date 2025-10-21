Local

Atlanta City Council approves ordinance to address firefighter staffing shortage

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dec. 7, 2014 Fire fighters investigate a blaze at the OK Cafe restaurant during the morning breakfast rush on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014, in Atlanta. One firefighter was injured. Employee Melissa Roberts, who was on duty at the time, said the fire appeared to have started in an upstairs storage area and quickly spread to the bakery located near the restaurant's take-away counter. David Tulis/AJC Special (David Tulis)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approves an ordinance increasing minimum firefighter staffing.

It requires a minimum of four firefighters per ladder truck.

Union Representative Nate Bailey said last week it’s needed to keep everyone safe.

“All we’re asking for is give us the best chance to not die,” Bailey said.

But Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith says the department was already doing what was required, and no one consulted him ahead of time about the ordinance.

“There was no conversation had with the department, myself, nor the leadership prior to this legislation” Smith said.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!