Atlanta City Council approves ordinance to address firefighter staffing shortage

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approves an ordinance increasing minimum firefighter staffing.

It requires a minimum of four firefighters per ladder truck.

Union Representative Nate Bailey said last week it’s needed to keep everyone safe.

“All we’re asking for is give us the best chance to not die,” Bailey said.

But Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith says the department was already doing what was required, and no one consulted him ahead of time about the ordinance.

“There was no conversation had with the department, myself, nor the leadership prior to this legislation” Smith said.